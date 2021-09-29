Punjab: Political crisis looms after state Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tender his resignation

AMN

The political crisis deepened in Punjab, a day after Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu tendered his resignation from the post citing no compromise with the future of the state. Meanwhile the new chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi after a to meeting to find out the solution of the preveiling crisis today said that the crisis will be resolved soon and all the issues will be settled.

Sources said that half a dozen Punjab Congress MLAs and some local party leaders reached Sidhu’s house last evening. After his exit, Punjab Cabinet Minister Razia Sultana resigned in solidarity with him, along with party general secretary Yoginder Dhingra.

Sources told that Sidhu’s resignation has not been accepted yet, and that the Congress high-command is in touch with him. Meanwhile Mr Sidhu said, he is resigning as the President of Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee but will continue to serve the Congress party.