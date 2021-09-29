J&K: 200 move, non-move Govt offices linked to e-Office

AMN

As many as 200 move and non-move Govt offices have been linked to e-Office adopting a technology to make working smooth and faster. Initially, the Civil Secretariats in Jammu and Srinagar switched over to e-office as majority of the files and records were digitized which prevented the physical transportation of files and records during the old age Darbar Move practice.

Administrative Secretary, Information Technology Department and CEO, J&K e-Governance Agency (JaKeGA), Amit Sharma, said that 200 offices of Head of Departments (both Move and non-Move) also switched over to e-office in the entire Union Territory. He said that the IT department want to link HoD offices with the lease-line as a permanent solution and necessary steps have been taken in this direction. However, they have been linked through Virtual Private Network (VPN) connectivity at present.

The IT department has opened the NIC accounts of the HoD offices (both Move and Non-Move) and created their e-mails for official correspondence. Besides, trained few employees as Master trainers so that the officials in the respective offices could be trained further by them to handle e-office. Meanwhile, few organisations led from the front like Anti-Corruption Bureau had already switched over to e-office and had taken lease-line connectivity since its inception, which is a long-term solution for e-office functioning and the same will be adopted gradually.