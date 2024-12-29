The Indian Awaaz

EU rules requiring all new smartphones, tablets and cameras to use same C-type charger comes into force

Dec 29, 2024

European Union rules requiring all new smartphones, tablets and cameras to use the same charger came into force yesterday. The EU said it will cut costs and waste. Manufacturers are now obliged to fit devices sold in the 27-nation bloc with a USB-C, the port chosen by the European Union as the common standard for charging electronic tools. The EU Parliament wrote on social media X that all new mobile phones, tablets, digital cameras, headphones, speakers, keyboards and many other electronics sold in the EU will have to be equipped with a USB Type-C charging port. The EU has said the single charger rule will simplify the life of Europeans and slash costs for consumers. By allowing consumers to purchase a new device without a new charger, it will also reduce the mountain of obsolete chargers, the bloc has argued.

The law was first approved in 2022 following a tussle with US tech giant Apple. It allowed companies until yesterday to adapt. Makers of laptops will have extra time, from early 2026, to also follow suit. Most devices already use these cables, but Apple was more than a little reluctant. The firm said in 2021 that such regulation “stifles innovation”, but by September last year it had begun shipping phones with the new port. USB-C ports can charge at up to 100 Watts, transfer data up to 40 gigabits per second, and can serve to hook up to external displays. At the time of its approval, the commission said the law was expected to save at least 208 million US dollars per year and cut more than a thousand tonnes of EU electronic waste every year.

