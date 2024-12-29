Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Warns of Decisive Response to US Missile Threats

WWEB DESK

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has warned of a decisive response to US missile threats. He said, the US and North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) will face a decisive response including military-technical countermeasures from Russia if they make new missile threats.

In an interview with state owned media agency, RIA Novosti, Lavrov said, Russia is prepared for any scenario. He said, Russia’s adversaries will face a decisive response in the form of military-technical countermeasures and hypothetical steps will also be in place to create acceptable conditions for equitable dialogue.

Lavrov underscored that Russia is primarily interested in a comprehensive approach to reducing conflict potential, focusing on addressing the root causes of fundamental security disagreements.

Russian Foreign Minister further said, NATO’s years-long eastward expansion remains a significant driver of the Ukrainian crisis. He said, Russia needs to ensure Ukraine’s non-aligned, neutral and non-nuclear status to eliminate long-term threats to its national security posed by the West and NATO expansion.

Earlier on 12th December, Ukraine’s Head of the Presidential Office, Andriy Yermak said that Ukraine is not prepared to enter negotiations with Russia as it lacks sufficient Western support to engage from a position of strength.