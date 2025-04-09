Welcome to The Indian Awaaz   Click to listen highlighted text! Welcome to The Indian Awaaz

DEFENCE

India to Procure 26 Rafale Marine Jets for Navy

Apr 9, 2025
India is set to procure 26 Rafale Marine fighter aircraft from France. The deal will be formalised in the coming weeks. According to the defence sources, out of 26 Rafale Marine aircraft, 22 will be single-seaters, and four will be double-seaters, and these will be designed and prepared as per the requirements of the Indian Navy. With the induction of Rafale Marine aircraft, the strength of the Navy will increase manifold, and these fighter aircraft will be deployed on aircraft carriers like INS Vikramaditya and INS Vikrant. Rafale will be equipped with advanced weapon systems and missiles.

