2nd phase of Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 to deliberate strategic, operational, regional security issues

The second phase of the first edition of the Naval Commanders’ Conference 2025 began in New Delhi today. The Conference is the apex-level, biannual event facilitating deliberations on significant strategic, operational, and administrative issues among the top Naval Commanders. The four-day conference will play a pivotal role in emphasising India’s role as a Preferred Security Partner in the Indian Ocean Region, bolstering the Indian Navy’s contribution to regional peace, security, and stability. During the conference, the Chief of Defence Staff, Chief of the Army Staff, and Chief of the Air Staff will engage with Naval Commanders to foster synergy amongst the three Services and further drive the convergence efforts.

Post navigation