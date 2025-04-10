India-US Armed Forces conclude harbour phase of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025

In a dynamic demonstration of bilateral military cooperation and joint operational readiness, Indian and US Armed Forces concluded a comprehensive training phase in Visakhapatnam as part of Exercise Tiger Triumph 2025. This tri-service Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) initiative continues to enhance interoperability, mutual trust and cultural synergy between the two strategic allies. The harbour phase featured rigorous physical conditioning, jungle warfare and small arms training and integrated field craft modules. Representing the Indian contingent were troops from the 8 Gorkha Infantry Battalion Group of the Amphibious Brigade, Bison Division, under the Sudarshan Chakra Corps. They trained alongside personnel from the US Army’s 1st Battalion, 5th Infantry Regiment (“Bobcats”) of the 11th Airborne Division and the US Marine Corps’ 1st Light Armored Reconnaissance Battalion. The cultural highlight of the exercise was the “Gorkha Fury” performance – an enthralling Khukri martial dance showcasing the combat tradition and spirit of the Gorkhas. Following the successful harbour phase, the contingents now head to Kakinada for the sea phase, which will focus on amphibious landings, joint maritime drills and HADR simulations – advancing the broader strategic goals of India-US defense collaboration in the Indo-Pacific and Indian Ocean Region. The tri-service bilateral exercise, which started on the 1st of April, will conclude on the 13th of April.

In a remarkable demonstration of synergy and precision, a joint formation flying mission was successfully executed by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Indian Navy and the United States Air Force(USAF) as a part of the India-US tri-service humanitarian and disaster response exercise Tiger Triumph 2025. The IAF C-130 Hercules aircraft led the formation, accompanied by the Indian Navy’s Hawks and USAF’s C130. The formation flew the mission in coordination with INS Jalashwa and USS Comstock. This achievement highlights the exceptional teamwork and unwavering dedication of these forces, demonstrating their readiness and unity in addressing intricate challenges with unwavering resolve. It serves as a testament to the collaborative defense capabilities of these nations.