Tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea kills 177 people

WEB DESK

In South Korea plane crash, 177 people out of 181 died on Jeju Air flight from Bangkok to Muan International Airport around 290 kilometers south of Seoul in South Korea. 175 passengers and six aircraft staff were onboard. South Korea’s fire agency reported that two staff members survived while two people are still unaccounted for. A total of 22 people have been identified so far. The disaster struck when the Boeing 737-800 flight was arriving at Muan International Airport this morning. Rescue operation is going on.

The Transport Ministry said over 700 personnel from the police, military, and coast guard have been mobilized for on-site response efforts. Footage shows the plane came off the runway and crashed into a wall before bursting into flames. South Korea’s acting president, Choi Sang-mok, visited the crash site and instructed emergency responders to mobilize all available equipment and personnel to respond to the crash. The Korea Airports Corporation said, all flights to Muan International Airport remain cancelled.