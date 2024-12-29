The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Tragic plane crash at Muan International Airport in South Korea kills 177 people

Dec 29, 2024

WEB DESK

In South Korea plane crash, 177 people out of 181 died on Jeju Air flight from Bangkok to Muan International Airport around 290 kilometers south of Seoul in South Korea. 175 passengers and six aircraft staff were onboard. South Korea’s fire agency reported that two staff members survived while two people are still unaccounted for. A total of 22 people have been identified so far. The disaster struck when the Boeing 737-800 flight was arriving at Muan International Airport this morning. Rescue operation is going on.

The Transport Ministry said over 700 personnel from the police, military, and coast guard have been mobilized for on-site response efforts. Footage shows the plane came off the runway and crashed into a wall before bursting into flames. South Korea’s acting president, Choi Sang-mok, visited the crash site and instructed emergency responders to mobilize all available equipment and personnel to respond to the crash. The Korea Airports Corporation said, all flights to Muan International Airport remain cancelled.

Related Post

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Warns of Decisive Response to US Missile Threats

Dec 29, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

EU rules requiring all new smartphones, tablets and cameras to use same C-type charger comes into force

Dec 29, 2024
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Thousands protest in Tbilisi ahead of Mikheil Kavelashvili’s swearing-In as Georgia’s new President

Dec 29, 2024

You missed

HINDI SECTION

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने 2024 FIDE महिला विश्व रैपिड चैम्पियनशिप जीतने पर कोनेरू हम्‍पी को दी बधाई

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

दक्षिण कोरिया में एक विमान दुर्घटना में 179 यात्रियों के मारे जाने की आशंका

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
HINDI SECTION

अमरीका में नव-निर्वाचित राष्‍ट्रपति डॉनल्‍ड ट्रम्‍प ने एच-1 बी वीजा कार्यक्रम का किया समर्थन

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov Warns of Decisive Response to US Missile Threats

29 December 2024 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment