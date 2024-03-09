Election Commissioner Arun Goel resigns ahead of Lok Sabha polls

Arun Goel is a former IAS officer from the Punjab cadre who officially took on the role of Election Commissioner on 21 November 2022. His tenure was to end in 2027.

Election Commissioner Arun Goel on Saturday tendered his resignation ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. His resignation was accepted by President Droupadi Murmu. It was not immediately known why he stepped down.

“In pursuance of clause (1) of Section 11 of The Chief Election Commissioner and other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023, the President is pleased to accept the resignation tendered by Shri Arun Goel, Election Commissioner with effect from the 09th March, 2024,” a gazette notification read.

Arun Goel had been actively involved in Lok Sabha election preparations, undertaking visits to several states to oversee the arrangements.

With Goyal’s resignation, the responsibility of overseeing the entire electoral machinery now falls on Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar.

Arun Goel is a former IAS officer from the Punjab cadre who officially took on the role of Election Commissioner on 21 November 2022. His tenure was to end in 2027. Goel previously served as the Secretary in Ministry of Heavy Industry.