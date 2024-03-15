FreeCurrencyRates.com

Election Commission to Announce Schedule For General Elections 2024 On March 16

Published On:

AMN / WEB DESK

The Election Commission will announce the schedule for the Lok Sabha polls tomorrow, March 16. The announcement will be made in the afternoon at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Along with Lok Sabha polls, the Commission will also declare the schedule for assembly polls in some states. The term of the current Lok Sabha is going to end on 16th June this year. 

In 2019,  the Lok Sabha elections were held in seven phases during April and May. It is expected that this time also,  polling will be conducted in several phases in April and May.   In the last Lok Sabha elections,  the BJP  had registered a resounding victory bagging  303 seats out of 543  Parliamentary constituencies in the country.  This time, the BJP is eying on 370 Lok Sabha seats. So far, the ruling party has announced 267 candidates while the main opposition Congress has declared the name of 82 candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Left, TMC, Aam Aadmi Party and some other parties have also announced the name of their candidates for several Lok Sabha seats. 

