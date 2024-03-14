FreeCurrencyRates.com

Mamata Banerjee injured after a fall at home

Image

AMN

West Bengal Chief minister Mamata Banerjee was hospitalised on Thursday evening after she injured her forehead apparently after a fall at home. By 9.45 pm, a bandaged Mamata was on her way home after having received multiple stitches.

Though the wound on the forehead was deep, the mandatory tests conducted at the SSKM hospital’s Woodburn ward where she was admitted for a while revealed no serious damage.

“Four stitches had to be made. She is better now and will improve soon,” said Abhishek Banerjee, Mamata’s nephew and Trinamul all-India general secretary, while leaving the SSKM Hospital with his aunt for her Kalighat residence.

