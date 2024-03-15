US Comments On CAA ‘Misplace, Misinformed’: NEW DELHI

Responding to concerns raised by the US State Department on CAA, the MEA asserted that such apprehensions were “misplaced, misinformed, and unwarranted.”

AMN / NEW DELHI

New Delhi on Friday strongly rejected the criticism against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), including by the United States, and said “vote-bank politics” should not determine views about a “laudable initiative” to help those in distress.

Lectures by those who have a limited understanding of India’s pluralistic traditions and the region’s post-partition history are best not attempted, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

“The Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 is an internal matter of India and is in keeping with India’s inclusive traditions and a long-standing commitment to human rights. The act grants a safe haven to persecuted minorities belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Parsi and Christian communities from Afghanistan, Pakistan and Bangladesh who have entered India on or before 31st December 2014,” MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said during a weekly media briefing.

“The CAA is about giving citizenship, not about taking away citizenship, so this must be underlined. It addresses the issue of statelessness, provides human dignity, and supports human rights,” he said.

Jaiswal dismissed worries expressed by the US State Department about the CAA’s implementation, referring to them as “misplaced, misinformed and unwarranted.” The US had earlier voiced its concern about the notification of the act and stated it was closely monitoring its implementation.

Emphasizing that the act was about granting rather than taking away citizenship, Jaiswal also pointed out that the Indian constitution guarantees freedom of religion to all its citizens, making the treatment of minorities a non-issue. He cautioned against viewing this development through the lens of vote bank politics.

The CAA was implemented by the Indian government on Monday, essentially making it possible for undocumented non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan who entered India before the end of 2014 to become citizens. The government clarified that the Act will not affect the citizenship of Indian Muslims and has no implications for that community, which enjoys the same rights as their Hindu counterparts