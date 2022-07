AMN

The Eknath Shinde-led government will face floor test in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly on Monday. Rahul Narwekar of the BJP was elected as the Assembly Speaker. Mr Narvekar emerged winner in the election after securing 164 votes against Maha Vikas Aghadi nominee Rajan Salvi who got 107 votes.

The Maharashtra assembly is holding a special two-day session after days of political turmoil. The session of the 288-member House got underway at 11 this morning.