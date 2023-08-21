इंडियन आवाज़     21 Aug 2023 04:13:01      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

EFFICIENT WATER MANAGEMENT KEY TO WATER SECURITY AND ECONOMIC GROWTH: PRESIDENT MURMU

Leave a comment
Published On: By

OFFICERS OF CENTRAL WATER ENGINEERING SERVICES CALL ON THE PRESIDENT

Image

AMN / WEB DESK

The officers of Central Water Engineering Services called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Addressing the officers, the President said that water is the fundamental need for life and water resources management has always been an important and challenging task for all generations. She added that contribution of officers of Central Water Engineering Services towards the water infrastructure development by providing Engineering solutions will make the country more resilient against natural and manmade water crises.

Image

The President said that sustainable development of water resources and efficient management of water is the key to water security and economic growth. She added that with greater economic growth and increasing urbanization and development, there will be need for optimum utilisation of available resources. She stated that the changing trend of climate has already started affecting the water sector and our country has different topographical and climatic patterns in different regions. She highlighted that Central Water Engineering Services officers are expected to play a key role in adopting a holistic approach to address existing and upcoming challenges. She advised them to emphasise on the development and management of water resources in a sustainable manner.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

MARQUEE

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Let’s get married in India, Govt launches Wedding Tourism campaign

Govt to make India top global wedding destination Ministry of Tourism has launched IndiaSaysIDo campaign to ...

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

Transgender rights and gender equality still a pipe dream

SHOBHA SHUKLA, BOBBY RAMAKANT Although governments have committed to achieve gender equality by 2030, yet t ...

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Restored Byculla station of Mumbai wins UNESCO award

Railway Minister congratulates Shaina NC & Central Railway for their efforts in restoration of 169 years o ...

MEDIA

Journalist shot dead in Bihar

The victim Bimal Yadav, was employed at Dainik Jagran The murder reflects law and order situation in state ...

Akashvani DG Dr Vasudha Gupta presides over conference of states of Eastern Zone at Ranchi

AMN/ WEB DESK Director General of Akashvani, Dr Vasudha Gupta today presided over one-day conference of sta ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Chandrayan-3 starts process of identifying site for safe landing on moon’s surface

WEB DESK The Chandrayan- 3 has started the process of identifying safe landing area on the surface of the m ...

Chandrayaan-3 to make soft landing on Moon on Aug 23 at around 6:04 PM

@isro AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) ambitious mission to the Moon, Chandrayaa ...

@Powered By: Logicsart