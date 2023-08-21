EFFICIENT WATER MANAGEMENT KEY TO WATER SECURITY AND ECONOMIC GROWTH: PRESIDENT MURMU

OFFICERS OF CENTRAL WATER ENGINEERING SERVICES CALL ON THE PRESIDENT

AMN / WEB DESK

The officers of Central Water Engineering Services called on the President of India, Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan today.

Addressing the officers, the President said that water is the fundamental need for life and water resources management has always been an important and challenging task for all generations. She added that contribution of officers of Central Water Engineering Services towards the water infrastructure development by providing Engineering solutions will make the country more resilient against natural and manmade water crises.

The President said that sustainable development of water resources and efficient management of water is the key to water security and economic growth. She added that with greater economic growth and increasing urbanization and development, there will be need for optimum utilisation of available resources. She stated that the changing trend of climate has already started affecting the water sector and our country has different topographical and climatic patterns in different regions. She highlighted that Central Water Engineering Services officers are expected to play a key role in adopting a holistic approach to address existing and upcoming challenges. She advised them to emphasise on the development and management of water resources in a sustainable manner.