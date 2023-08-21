Centre approves advance of Rs 200 cr to flood-hit Himachal Pradesh

AMN / NEW DELHI

The Central Government has granted 200 crore rupees as an advance from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) to the Himachal Pradesh Government. This aid aims to support relief measures during the current monsoon season.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) informed that the central government has already released two installments of the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) totaling 360.80 crore rupees last month and 189.27 crore rupees this month from the NDRF of past dues. It said that the centre is monitoring the situation in Himachal 24×7 and 20 NDRF teams, three Indian Air Force helicopters and nine Columns of Indian Army Public Information are deployed currently in the state for rescue and relief.