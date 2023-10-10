इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 12:14:31      انڈین آواز

ED seizes 15 benami properties of DMK MP A Raja, as part of a money laundering probe

AMN

Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken possession of DMK MP and former Union Minister A Raja’s 15 immovable assets in the name of his Benami company. The ED said that the investigation has revealed that Mr. Raja, during his tenure as Union Minister from 2004 to 2007 granted environmental clearances to a real estate company, based out of Gurugram.

The agency claimed that the company had given kickback to the former Minister as quid pro quo for awarding the clearance in the garb of land commission income in the hands of the Benami Company. The DMK leader had incorporated the company in the name of his family members and his close family friend in 2007 to park the proceeds of the crime. The ED added that the company never engaged in any business activity since its inception. The investigation also established that the properties measuring 45 acres of land in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu were purchased directly using the proceeds of crime generated by Mr. Raja.

