Rajnath Singh visit: India, Italy discuss opportunities in defence cooperation between two countries

AMN / WEB DESK

India’s Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held talks with his Italian counterpart Guido Crosetto in Rome yesterday on the first day of his official visit to Italy. Both the leaders discussed opportunities in defence industrial cooperation and agreement was signed to promote defence cooperation between the two countries. The Minister suggested to foster the interaction of the Indian start-ups with the Italian defence companies. agreement was signed.

According to the Defence Ministry, both sides also discussed training, sharing of information, maritime exercises and maritime security under host of defence cooperation issues. It said, agreement on cooperation in the defence include security and defence policy, Research and Development, education in military field, maritime domain awareness, sharing of defence information and industrial cooperation. It also include co-development, co-production and setting up of joint ventures.