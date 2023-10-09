PM Modi and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan hold bilateral talks in New Delhi

Staff Reporter

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan held wide-ranging talks in New Delhi today. The two leaders reviewed various facets of bilateral ties and discussed ways to further deepen the close and historic ties between the two countries. Both sides also held delegation level talks. A wide range of areas of bilateral cooperation was in the agenda, including trade and investment, defence and maritime security, development partnership, higher education and people to people ties.

Addressing the joint press meet with President of Tanzania after the talks, Mr Modi said today is a historic day for India-Tanzania ties as the age old friendship has been elevated to a Strategic Partnership. He said Tanzania is India’s closest development partner in Africa. Mr Modi said India and Tanzania are important partners for mutual trade and investment and both sides are working on an agreement to increase trade in local currencies.

Mr Modi said India and Tanzania have agreed on a five year roadmap in the field of defence. Through this, new dimensions will be added in areas like military training, maritime cooperation, capacity building, and defense industry. He also expressed happiness that Tanzania has decided to join the Global Biofuels Alliance launched by India at the G20 Summit. He also said that Tanzania’s decision to join the International Big Cat Alliance will enable in strengthening global efforts for the conservation of big cats.



The Prime Minister highlighted that India has made significant contributions to Tanzania’s skill development and capacity building through ICT centres, vocational training, defense training, ITEC and ICCR scholarships. He said India has tried to bring positive chnages in the lives of Tanzanian people by working together in important areas like water supply, agriculture, health, and education. The Prime Minister stated that India and Tanzania are unanimous that terrorism is the most serious security threat to humanity. He said both countries have decided to increase mutual cooperation in the field of counter-terrorism.

A number of agreements in various areas were exchanged following the discussions.

Earleir this morning, the visiting dignitary laid a wreath at Rajghat and paid respects to Mahatma Gandhi. President Droupadi Murmu accorded a ceremonial welcome to her at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Talking to media on the occasion, Tanzanian President expressed her country’s appreciation for the excellent relationship between the countries which has been there for decades. She said her expectation from this visit is that it is going to open new avenues for political and economic development. She said her nation expects that the bilateral ties that were founded by both nations’ forefathers will continue decade after decade.

This is her first visit to India since the assumption of the office of President of Tanzania. A Presidential visit from Tanzania is taking place after a span of over 8 years, and this visit will further invigorate and strengthen the historic and friendly relations between the two countries. She will also meet President Droupadi Murmu later in the day. A state banquet will be hosted by President Murmu in the honor of the Tanzanian President. Tomorrow, Tanzanian President will participate in a business and investment forum in New Delhi.