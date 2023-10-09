Fighting between Israeli forces, Palestinian group Hamas intensifies; Nearly 1000 killed on both sides

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group also joins Hamas

AMN / WEB DESK

The war between Israeli forces and the Palestinian group Hamas escalated further with Lebanon’s Hezbollah also joining the Hamas in its attack over Israel. Nearly 1,000 casualties have been reported so far on both sides. Yesterday, Hamas terrorists launched a wave of rocket attacks and fighters stormed into Israel in a surprise attack on Israel.



Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah said it fired large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles at Israeli positions in a contested border area. It said the assault was in solidarity with the attack launched by Hamas. In response to this, Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas and warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement not to get involved in the fighting.



The Israeli government said, more than 600 Israelis have been killed since yesterday. It added that over 100 people have been kidnapped, and more than 2,000 injured.



According to Palestinian officials, Israeli air strikes have killed at least 370 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,000 injured.



Meanwhile, Israel’s cabinet today invoked Article 40 Aleph, officially declaring war for the first time since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared yesterday that the country was at war and called for a mass mobilisation of army reserves. He vowed to avenge what he said was a black day for Israel.



The UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting tonight.



The effect of the war could be seen in other parts of the world including Egypt, as a policeman shot dead two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian tour guide in Alexandria.



The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US government has received reports about the death of several Americans in Israel and officials are trying to verify the reports. He said, the US is likely to give details of new military assistance for Israel later today focussing on its needs.



World leaders have condemned the ghastly attack on Israel by Hamas terrorist group. US President Joe Biden voiced rock solid and unwavering support for Israel and warned against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed solidarity with Israel and said that India’s thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.