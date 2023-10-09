इंडियन आवाज़     09 Oct 2023 12:56:47      انڈین آواز

Fighting between Israeli forces, Palestinian group Hamas intensifies; Nearly 1000 killed on both sides

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group also joins Hamas

AMN / WEB DESK

The war between Israeli forces and the Palestinian group Hamas escalated further with Lebanon’s Hezbollah also joining the Hamas in its attack over Israel. Nearly 1,000 casualties have been reported so far on both sides. Yesterday, Hamas terrorists launched a wave of rocket attacks and fighters stormed into Israel in a surprise attack on Israel.
 
Lebanon’s Iran-backed Hezbollah said it fired large numbers of artillery shells and guided missiles at Israeli positions in a contested border area. It said the assault was in solidarity with the attack launched by Hamas. In response to this, Israel’s military fired back at the Lebanese areas and warned Lebanon’s Hezbollah movement not to get involved in the fighting.
 
The Israeli government said, more than 600 Israelis have been killed since yesterday. It added that over 100 people have been kidnapped, and more than 2,000 injured.
 
According to Palestinian officials, Israeli air strikes have killed at least 370 people in the Gaza Strip, with almost 2,000 injured.
 
Meanwhile, Israel’s cabinet today invoked Article 40 Aleph, officially declaring war for the first time since the Yom Kippur War in 1973. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared yesterday that the country was at war and called for a mass mobilisation of army reserves. He vowed to avenge what he said was a black day for Israel.
 
The UN Security Council has called an emergency meeting tonight.
 
The effect of the war could be seen in other parts of the world including Egypt, as a policeman shot dead two Israeli tourists and their Egyptian tour guide in Alexandria.
 
The US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said that US government has received reports about the death of several Americans in Israel and officials are trying to verify the reports. He said, the US is likely to give details of new military assistance for Israel later today focussing on its needs.
 
World leaders have condemned the ghastly attack on Israel by Hamas terrorist group. US President Joe Biden voiced rock solid and unwavering support for Israel and warned against any other party hostile to Israel seeking advantage in this situation. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed solidarity with Israel and said that India’s thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

بھارت اور سعودی عرب نے آج ایک مفاہمت نامے پر دستخط کیے ہیں۔

بھارت اور سعودی عرب نے آج ایک مفاہمت نامے پر دستخط کیے ہیں۔ ی ...

بھارتی فضائیہ کے دن کے موقع پر، ملک کی صلاحیتوں کو نمایاں کرنے کیلئے، پریاگ راج میں سنگم علاقے پر ایک فضائی شو کا انعقاد کیا گیا

بھارتی فضائیہ نے آج اترپردیش کے شہر پریاگ راج میں اپنی 91ویں ت ...

اسرائیلی فوجوں اور فلسطینی گروپ حماس کے درمیان لڑائی میں شدت آگئی ہے

دونوں طرف 800 سے زیادہ لوگ ہلاک ہوچکے ہیں۔ لبنان کا حزب اللہ ب ...

MARQUEE

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Bindeshwar Pathak; India’s Toilet Crusader

Obituary Pathak stood as a beacon of hope for countless individuals across India. His pioneering efforts i ...

MEDIA

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

Delhi Police raids journalists linked to NewsClick

AGENCIES The Delhi Police Tuesday conducted raids at at least 35 locations, including houses of seven journ ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

ISRO starts preparing for flight test Vehicle Abort Mission 1(TV-D1) for Gaganyaan mission

AMN The Indian Space Research Organisation, ISRO has started preparing for the flight test Vehicle Abort M ...

Unique Mushroom Genus discovered in Jammu & Kashmir

AMN / WEB DESK In a rare discovery, an extremely unique mushroom genus, marking its first-ever report in In ...

@Powered By: Logicsart