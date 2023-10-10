इंडियन आवाज़     11 Oct 2023 12:14:50      انڈین آواز

Israeli Air Force flies hundreds of off-duty troops back home to take part in military operations against Hama

The Israeli Air Force said on Tuesday that it had flown back military personnel who had been abroad, to take part in military operations following the Hamas terror attack on Saturday.

It said, tonight, IAF transport aircraft flew back to Israel hundreds of IDF combatants who were abroad, to take part in Iron Swords War.
The announcement, comes after Israel called up 300,000 reservists. Meanwhile, Israel’s emergency services said that two foreign workers have been killed and another seriously injured in a rocket attack in the Eskhol region that borders Gaza.

The death toll from the ongoing conflict has reached about 1780 on both sides. According to media reports, more than 1000 Israelis have been reportedly killed with at least 3,418 injured, and dozens taken captive while close to 780 Palestinians have been killed and 4100 injured.

However, Israel has claimed that it has re-established control over the Gaza border after Hamas terrorists broke through the barrier on Sunday. The Israeli military is also planting mines where Hamas had toppled the barrier during their weekend assault. This comes after Israel’s latest round of air strikes following threat from Hamas to execute an Israeli captive every time Israel bombed a Palestinian home without warning. The Israeli military has said that no terrorists have crossed in the past day.

As per a United Nations report, more than 187,000 people have been displaced across the Gaza Strip and the number is expected to increase. United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said that nearly One Lakh 37,000 people were taking shelter with the United Nations Relief and Works Agency, the U.N. agency that provides essential services to Palestinians.

The Israeli air force has initiated one of its largest air campaigns ever, focused on crippling Hamas’s ability to terrorize the Israeli people. The Israeli military has not ruled out the possibility of a joint operation with the United States in Lebanon should Hezbollah choose to join the conflict. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, with the United States taking significant steps to prevent the conflict from spreading further in the Middle East. The USS Gerald R Ford Carrier Strike Group has been deployed to the eastern Mediterranean. This deployment aims to both contain the conflict within Israel and act as a deterrent against potential Iranian interference or aggression.

In light of the deteriorating situation, Israeli citizens have been officially advised to stock up on essential supplies, including food, water, flashlights, and other necessities, for at least 72 hours.

