ED issues fresh summons to Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in excise policy-linked money laundering case

AMN/ WEB DESK

The Enforcement Directorate ED has issued a fresh summons to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the excise policy-linked money laundering case. Sources said, the agency has asked him to appear before it on the 26th of this month for questioning. This is the seventh summon of the ED to Mr. Kejriwal under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA. Mr Kejriwal has skipped six summons terming it illegal. The ED had recently filed a fresh complaint against the Delhi Chief Minister and AAP chief for disobeying its summons in this case.