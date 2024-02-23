Center asks states to prepare Corridor Management Plan to tackle elephant attacks

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Minister for Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav has said the Wildlife Institute of India will assist the Kerala, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu governments to prepare a Corridor Management Plan to address the issue of frequent elephant attacks on human habitations.

He was addressing the media in Wayanad after a meeting with the revenue and forest officials, convened in the wake of increasing human-animal conflict in the region. A recent attack claimed three lives.

The Minister reiterated that the union government is committed to protecting both human beings and wildlife. The minister also urged the Kerala government to create a transparent mechanism and protocol for the speedy disposal of compensation to the victims of wildlife attacks.