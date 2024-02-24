इंडियन आवाज़     24 Feb 2024 01:46:22      انڈین آواز
Centre invites leaders of Ladakh to discuss their demands presented

The Centre has extended an invitation to the leaders of Ladakh to discuss their demands presented to the Union Home Ministry earlier.

These demands include the extension of the sixth schedule of the Constitution to Ladakh, Statehood, an additional parliamentary seat, and the establishment of a Public Service Commission exclusively for Ladakh.

The first round of discussions will be held on Saturday in Delhi, with the newly formed 9-member sub-committee. The sub-committee was established during a meeting chaired by the Minister of State for Home Affairs Nitinayand Rai on the 19th of this month to assess Ladakh’s demands.

Comprising three members from the Apex Body Leh, three from the Kargil Democratic Alliance, two officials from the Home Ministry, and an advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, the sub-committee represents the people of Ladakh to discuss several issues.

Today’s meeting marks the second official dialogue between the Union Home Ministry and Ladakhi leaders, following a previous session with the High Powered Committee last week.

