The full election Commission will be on a two-day visit to Chennai from Friday. During the visit the team will meet the representatives of the political parties and have a review meeting with the Collectors and District Superintendents of Police. On the 24th of February, there will be a presentation by the CEO and other department officials in the States of Tamilnadu, Karnataka and Kerala. The visit will end with a media interaction on Saturday.