ED attaches properties worth Rs 300 crore in MUDA-linked money laundering case

Jan 18, 2025

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has attached 142 immovable properties worth 300 crore rupees in a MUDA-linked money laundering case allegedly involving Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and others.

The attachment is part of a money laundering probe into alleged irregularities in land allotment by Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA). The ED said, the action was carried out in the case under the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002.

The agency alleged that the Karnataka Chief Minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah used his political influence to get compensation in the form of 14 sites at posh locality in the name of his wife, in lieu of over three acres land acquired by MUDA.

The Directorate also claimed that a large number of sites, besides those 14 sites, were illegally allotted by MUDA as compensation to real estate businessmen, who sold them at huge profit and generated huge amount of unaccounted cash. It added that the profit so generated has been laundered and shown as derived out of legitimate sources.

