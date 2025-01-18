The Indian Awaaz

J-K: Inter-ministerial team to probe mysterious deaths in Rajouri

Jan 19, 2025

AMN / WEB DESK

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah has ordered the constitution of an Inter-Ministerial Team to ascertain the cause of deaths in Jammu’s Rajouri district. The team led by the Ministry of Home Affairs will visit the affected village tomorrow to ascertain the causes of deaths in 3 incidents in the past six weeks.

The team will consist of experts from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Ministry of Agriculture, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers and Ministry of Water Resources. It will also be assisted by experts from animal husbandry, food safety and forensic science labs. In collaboration with the local administration, the team would work on providing immediate relief as well as taking precautionary measures to prevent such incidents in future.

