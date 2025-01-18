The Indian Awaaz

Kolkata Court to deliver verdict on the RG Kar Medical College case today

Jan 18, 2025

AMN

Sealdah Court. in Kolkata will give a verdict on the RG Kar Medical College case. The investigation agency CBI has chargesheeted Sanjay Rai in the case. On the the other hand the parents of the victim, junior doctors and various sections of the society expressed their anguish over the fact that CBI has not been able to chargesheet any other person in this case, saying the nature of the crime suggests that there must be other persons involved in the rape and murder of the junior doctor in August last year at the R G Kar Medical College and Hospital.

