Total 1,521 nominations filed for Delhi Assembly Elections

Jan 18, 2025

A total of One thousand five hundred 21 nominations have been filed for the 70-member Delhi assembly elections. According to the election commission, 680 nomination papers were filed on the last day of nominations.

The Poll body said that the maximum number of nomination papers has been filed in the New Delhi Assembly constituency and a total of 29 candidates have filed 40 nomination papers for this seat. From this seat, Aam Aadmi Party National Convener Arvind Kejriwal is contesting elections against BJP’s Parvesh Verma and Congress’ Sandeep Dixit.

The Commission also said that a total of 18 candidates have filed 28 nomination papers from the Kalkaji seat, from which incumbent Chief Minister Atishi is contesting against BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba. The scrutiny of nomination papers is taking place today and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is 20th of this month.

