Bihar: Postal Department to introduce AI in services

AMN

The Postal Department in Bihar is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its services, including parcel delivery, booking, logistics, and customer-centric operations. Talking to Akashvani News, Chief Post Master General (CPMG) of Bihar, Anil Kumar, shared that AI integration will enhance the efficiency and capacity of the postal system.

The innovation is expected to be launched in the next financial year, with pilot tests currently underway. Additionally, Mr. Kumar revealed that the department is working on a Digital Address and Digital Pin Code system, which will revolutionize the traditional postal delivery process.