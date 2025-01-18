The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Bihar: Postal Department to introduce AI in services

Jan 18, 2025

AMN

The Postal Department in Bihar is set to introduce Artificial Intelligence (AI) in its services, including parcel delivery, booking, logistics, and customer-centric operations. Talking to Akashvani News, Chief Post Master General (CPMG) of Bihar, Anil Kumar, shared that AI integration will enhance the efficiency and capacity of the postal system.

The innovation is expected to be launched in the next financial year, with pilot tests currently underway. Additionally, Mr. Kumar revealed that the department is working on a Digital Address and Digital Pin Code system, which will revolutionize the traditional postal delivery process.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED attaches properties worth Rs 300 crore in MUDA-linked money laundering case

Jan 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kolkata Court to deliver verdict on the RG Kar Medical College case today

Jan 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Total 1,521 nominations filed for Delhi Assembly Elections

Jan 18, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India & US sign MoU to enhance cooperation on cyber threat intelligence & digital forensics

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

US: Trump’s swearing-in ceremony to be moved indoors due to cold weather

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED attaches properties worth Rs 300 crore in MUDA-linked money laundering case

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kolkata Court to deliver verdict on the RG Kar Medical College case today

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment