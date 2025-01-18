Odisha Govt signs 8 MoUs with Singapore for skill development & green energy initiatives

AMN

The Odisha government has signed eight MoUs with Singapore-based organisations for collaborations in different fields including skill development, green energy and industrial park development.

The MoUs have been signed at Bhubaneswar in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. President Shanmugaratnam has been on a two-day visit to Odisha since yesterday with a high-level delegation, including ministers, Members of Parliament and senior officials.

Akashvani’s correspondent reports, that the Odisha government has signed eight MoUs with different Singapore-based organisations following a bilateral discussion between the Singapore delegation led by President Shanmugaratnam. The MoUs have been signed for industrial parks, green hydrogen corridor, petrochemical and petroleum investment region, development of a new city, new energy, strengthening FinTech Ecosystem, advancing skill landscape and skill development in semiconductor sector.

The President of Singapore admired Odisha’s efforts in advancing skill development and fostering innovation. President Shanmugaratnam will visit the heritage village at Raghurajpur, Sun Temple in Konark and a vaccine manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on the last day of his visit to Odisha. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit of the Singapore President.