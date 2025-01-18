The Indian Awaaz

The Real Voice of India

REGIONAL AWAAZ

Odisha Govt signs 8 MoUs with Singapore for skill development & green energy initiatives

Jan 18, 2025

AMN

The Odisha government has signed eight MoUs with Singapore-based organisations for collaborations in different fields including skill development, green energy and industrial park development.

The MoUs have been signed at Bhubaneswar in the presence of Chief Minister of Odisha Mohan Charan Majhi and Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam. President Shanmugaratnam has been on a two-day visit to Odisha since yesterday with a high-level delegation, including ministers, Members of Parliament and senior officials.

Akashvani’s correspondent reports, that the Odisha government has signed eight MoUs with different Singapore-based organisations following a bilateral discussion between the Singapore delegation led by President Shanmugaratnam. The MoUs have been signed for industrial parks, green hydrogen corridor, petrochemical and petroleum investment region, development of a new city, new energy, strengthening FinTech Ecosystem, advancing skill landscape and skill development in semiconductor sector.

The President of Singapore admired Odisha’s efforts in advancing skill development and fostering innovation. President Shanmugaratnam will visit the heritage village at Raghurajpur, Sun Temple in Konark and a vaccine manufacturing plant on the outskirts of Bhubaneswar on the last day of his visit to Odisha. Elaborate security arrangements have been made for the visit of the Singapore President.

Related Post

REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED attaches properties worth Rs 300 crore in MUDA-linked money laundering case

Jan 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kolkata Court to deliver verdict on the RG Kar Medical College case today

Jan 18, 2025
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Total 1,521 nominations filed for Delhi Assembly Elections

Jan 18, 2025

You missed

INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ

India & US sign MoU to enhance cooperation on cyber threat intelligence & digital forensics

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
INTERNATIONAL AWAAZ TOP AWAAZ

US: Trump’s swearing-in ceremony to be moved indoors due to cold weather

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

ED attaches properties worth Rs 300 crore in MUDA-linked money laundering case

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment
REGIONAL AWAAZ

Kolkata Court to deliver verdict on the RG Kar Medical College case today

18 January 2025 INDIAN AWAAZ 0 Comment