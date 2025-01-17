Delhi: Kejriwal demands 50% discount for students in metro fare

AMN / NEW DELHI

Ahead of Delhi Assembly Polls, Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today demanded the Centre to provide a 50 per cent discount to students on metro fare. In a letter addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Mr Kejriwal suggested that both, Delhi and Central Government should jointly bear the expenses as per the 50-50 model of the Metro.

The party also announced to make bus travel free for students in the national capital.

Delhi Metro is operated in collaboration between the Delhi and the central governments.

Kejriwal Writes To PM Modi

Mentioning that a large number of students commute through Delhi Metro on a daily basis for educational purposes, Kejriwal proposed offering 50% concession to the students “to alleviate the financial burden” from them.

“I am writing this letter to draw your attention to an important matter concerning the students of schools and colleges in Delhi. A large number of students in Delhi rely heavily on the metro for their daily commute to and from their educational institutions,” he said.

“To alleviate the financial burden on students, I propose offering a 50% concession on metro fares for students. The Delhi Metro is a joint venture between the Delhi Government and the Central Government, with equal (50:50) funding. Therefore, the cost of this concession should be equally shared by both the Delhi Government and the Central Government,” Kejriwal added