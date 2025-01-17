MP should ensure full implementation of new criminal laws: Amit Shah

By Vinit Wahi

The Union Home Minister and Minister for Cooperation, Amit Shah today asked the Madhya Pradesh government to ensure cent per cent implementation of three criminal laws in the state. Chairing a meeting in the presence of state’s Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav, to review the implementation of three new criminal laws in his state, he stressed before registering a case under the provisions related to terrorism and organised crime, senior police officers should examine the matter.

He said there should be a provision for legal aid to ensure justice for the underprivileged along with necessary training for its implementation.During the discussion in the meeting, Union Minister noted that the essence of the three new criminal laws introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi lies in the provision of delivering justice within three years, from the filing of an FIR till the verdict comes from Supreme Court. He appreciated the efforts made so far by the state government in implementing these laws.

The meeting reviewed the implementation and current status of various new provisions related to police, prisons, courts, prosecution, and forensics in Madhya Pradesh. Union Home Secretary, Chief Secretary and Director General of Police from Madhya Pradesh, Director General of BPR&D, the Director General of NCRB, and several senior officials from the Union Home Ministry and the state government attended the meeting.

Mr Shah mentioned that before registering cases under sections related to terrorism and organized crime, senior police officials should examine whether the case qualifies for the application of those sections. He emphasized that any misuse of these legal provisions would undermine the sanctity of the new criminal laws.

He stated that in cases related to national security, trials in absentia should be initiated against fugitives who have been absconding from the country for a long time. He mentioned that the Indian Civil Security Code includes provisions for Trial in Absentia, enabling action against such fugitive offenders. He also urged the state government to ensure that funds allocated under ICJS (Inter-operable Criminal Justice System) are utilized strictly in accordance with the standards set by the Government of India.

On the provisions for electronic evidence in the new laws, the Union Home Minister stated that the state’s Home and Health Departments should hold meetings to ensure hospitals provide post-mortem and other medical reports electronically. He noted that Madhya Pradesh is a leader in the implementation of e-summons and urged the state government to establish a system where officials from other states can visit Madhya Pradesh to understand the successful implementation of e-summons.

The minister suggested that the Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh should review the progress of implementing the three new laws monthly, the Chief Secretary every 15 days, and the Director General of Police (DGP) weekly, along with officials from all relevant departments. He also directed the DGP to sensitize all police personnel, emphasizing that delivering timely justice should be their top priority.