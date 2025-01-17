Punjab to establish Security Operations Centre for protection of critical IT infrastructure

AMN

Punjab Government has decided to establish a Security Operations Centre (SOC) to ensure the protection of critical IT infrastructure including various applications and websites of the state government.

The decision was taken in the 19th meeting of the Board of Governors of Punjab State e-Governance Society (PSeGS) chaired by Minister of Governance Reforms and Public Grievances, Aman Arora yesterday.

The Minister informed that with the implementation of the SOC, Punjab will become one of the foremost states in Northern India with high-level cybersecurity capabilities. It will enable monitoring, detecting and responding to cyber security incidents in real-time for the protection of our critical IT infrastructure.