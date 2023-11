FILE PICS

In West Bengal, Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken arrested former minister of state in PDS scam, Jyotipriyo Mallick to Eastern Command Hospital Kolkata for a medical checkup.

Yesterday his chartered accountant’s house was searched by the ED officials. His PA Amit Dey was also called by the ED at CGO Complex Kolkata for some documents.

On his way to Command Hospital, the minister told reporters that BJP is conspiring against him.