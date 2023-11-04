इंडियन आवाज़     04 Nov 2023 11:29:51      انڈین آواز

Congress demands judicial probe into ‘irregularities’ in Goa national games

Leave a comment
Published On: By

By Kushal Jeena Panjim (Goa)

Congress party in Goa has accused the BJP government in state of of allegedly involved in a multi crore financial scam during the preparations of national games. The opposition Congress party has demanded a judicial probe under the supervision of a retired high court judge.

The principle opposition party has also asked for an immediate safety audit of funds allocated for conducting national games in Gao. 

Addressing a press conference the general secretary of Congress Captain Viriato Fernandes said the judicial probe and safety audit are only options to any eventuality including injury or loss of lives at the games.”

As the money belongs to public exchequer, it is imperative that a thorough enquiry be ordered to unearth the scam and punish the guilty, ” Fernandes said.

The Congress leader pointed out that preliminary investigation has revealed that commencing from tendering process of finalizing the project management company to oversee games, to escalation of estimated costs, restricting bidders by fudging creteria for awarding various contracts have been steeped into corruption and nepotism.

Fernandes said that the collapse of the arch at an indoor stadium, falling of pillar and leakage of rain water from rooftop cover are testimony to the level of corruption involved in the conduct of games. He said that despite repeated highlighting of the shortcomings, the authorities failed to go for a course correction.

The national games that are scheduled to be held in November 2016 in Goa, were repeatedly delayed are finally taking place in Goa.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

شمالی غزہ میں امداد کی رسائی ناممکن، ہلاکتوں میں اضافہ

اسرائیل کے فضائی حملوں اور زمینی کارروائیوں کے باعث شمالی غز ...

آئی سی سی ورلڈ کپ: بھارت نے سری لنکا کو 302 رنز سے شکست دے کر سیمی فائنل میں جگہ بنالی

ممبئی میں آئی سی سی مینز کرکٹ ورلڈ کپ 2023 میں بھارت نے سری لنکا ...

غزہ کے ہسپتالوں میں صورتحال انتہائی نازک: یو این امدادی ادارے

اسرائیل۔فلسطین تنازع چوتھے ہفتے میں داخل ہونے کے بعد غزہ پر ...

MARQUEE

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

World Tourism Day 2023: Govt Launches ‘Travel for LiFE’ Campaign

By Vinit Wahi On the occasion of World Tourism Day 2023 today, the Ministry of Tourism (Northern Region) u ...

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

Santiniketan inscribed on UNESCO World Heritage List

AMN / WEB DESK Santiniketan, the famed place where great poet Rabindranath Tagore built Visva-Bharati over ...

MEDIA

38 journalists, media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza: Report

Web Desk The death toll of journalists and media workers killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since Oct. 7 ros ...

Journalists Gather at Press Club To Protest Against Raids ON fellow journos

15 journalist bodies have written to CJI DY Chandrachud, urging him to ensure the protection of journalists. ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

28 Countries including India sign agreement to contain risks associated with AI

AMN / WEB DESK India, along with 27 other countries and the European Union have signed world's first agreem ...

World’s first Artificial Intelligence Safety Summit begins at Buckingham in UK

British Technology Secretary Michelle Donelan has called for international collaboration to mitigate risks of ...

@Powered By: Logicsart