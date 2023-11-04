Congress demands judicial probe into ‘irregularities’ in Goa national games

By Kushal Jeena Panjim (Goa)

Congress party in Goa has accused the BJP government in state of of allegedly involved in a multi crore financial scam during the preparations of national games. The opposition Congress party has demanded a judicial probe under the supervision of a retired high court judge.

The principle opposition party has also asked for an immediate safety audit of funds allocated for conducting national games in Gao.

Addressing a press conference the general secretary of Congress Captain Viriato Fernandes said the judicial probe and safety audit are only options to any eventuality including injury or loss of lives at the games.”

As the money belongs to public exchequer, it is imperative that a thorough enquiry be ordered to unearth the scam and punish the guilty, ” Fernandes said.

The Congress leader pointed out that preliminary investigation has revealed that commencing from tendering process of finalizing the project management company to oversee games, to escalation of estimated costs, restricting bidders by fudging creteria for awarding various contracts have been steeped into corruption and nepotism.

Fernandes said that the collapse of the arch at an indoor stadium, falling of pillar and leakage of rain water from rooftop cover are testimony to the level of corruption involved in the conduct of games. He said that despite repeated highlighting of the shortcomings, the authorities failed to go for a course correction.

The national games that are scheduled to be held in November 2016 in Goa, were repeatedly delayed are finally taking place in Goa.