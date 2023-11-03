इंडियन आवाज़     03 Nov 2023 04:59:16      انڈین آواز

Chhattisgarh: Polling to be held for first phase of elections on November 7

AMN / RAIPUR

Polling will be held in twenty assembly constituencies in Chhattisgarh, in the first phase of elections on November 7. Many polling booths in these Assembly constituencies are located in inaccessible areas, where the polling party has to walk several kilometers through forest and hilly areas.

The Election Commission of India has decided to provide free medical facilities to officers, employees, and security personnel deployed for election duty. 

All government officers-employees and security force personnel deployed for assembly election work in Chhattisgarh will be provided free medical facilities in all the government hospitals of the state. If necessary health facilities are not available in the government hospitals of the state or if an emergency situation arises, the officers and employees posted on election duty will be able to get their treatment done, in four private hospitals of Raipur as well as one private hospital each of Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam. The state Health and Family Welfare Department has issued an order in this regard.     

