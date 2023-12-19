ED again Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Questioning on Excise Policy

AMN

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has been summoned again by the Enforcement Directorate for further questioning related to the Delhi Excise Policy matter. Sources said, the agency has asked him to appear on the 21st of this month. Mr Kejriwal was first called by the investigation agency to appear on the 2nd of November, but the AAP convener had skipped it alleging that it is illegal and politically motivated.

Enforcement Directorate Summons Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal for Questioning on Excise Policy Matter

