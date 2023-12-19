इंडियन आवाज़     19 Dec 2023 01:14:14      انڈین آواز

Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu disrupt normal life

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Rail and Road transport services severely hit

Tamil Nadu, the weather department has predicted more rains due to the lower cyclonic circulation in the tropospheric over the Indian Ocean and southwest Bay of Bengal off the South Srilanka Coast. It continues to remain stagnant over the Comorin area and neighborhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.

The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for another two days in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Theni districts. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin is in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss about the situation. More from our Correspondent:

Heavy to very heavy rain in the southern part of the State has brought life to a standstill. Normal life has turned into the worst nightmare for those in Tirunelveli as River Thamarabarani is running wild with no limits. Electricity, telecommunication, internet and other essential services have been affected severely. Kayalpattinam in Tuticorin district had a maximum of 95 cm of rainfall. Rail and Road transport services have been stopped.

The defence forces, the NDRF and the SDRF teams have been involved in rescuing those marooned by the floods. Helicopters could be seen hovering in some areas of Tirunelveli district.

Earlier today, Tamilnadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the Government is dealing with the issue on a war footing. The District Collector’s office at Tirunelveli has been surrounded by flood waters. People have been asked to stay indoors and not to venture outside. As the situation is grim with rains continuing unabated, the  State ad

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart