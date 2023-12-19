Heavy rain in Tamil Nadu disrupt normal life

Rail and Road transport services severely hit

Tamil Nadu, the weather department has predicted more rains due to the lower cyclonic circulation in the tropospheric over the Indian Ocean and southwest Bay of Bengal off the South Srilanka Coast. It continues to remain stagnant over the Comorin area and neighborhood and extends up to 5.8 km above mean sea level.



The Regional Meteorological Department has predicted heavy to very heavy rains for another two days in Kanyakumari, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Tenkasi, Virudhunagar and Theni districts. Chief Minister M.K.Stalin is in Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss about the situation. More from our Correspondent:

Heavy to very heavy rain in the southern part of the State has brought life to a standstill. Normal life has turned into the worst nightmare for those in Tirunelveli as River Thamarabarani is running wild with no limits. Electricity, telecommunication, internet and other essential services have been affected severely. Kayalpattinam in Tuticorin district had a maximum of 95 cm of rainfall. Rail and Road transport services have been stopped.

The defence forces, the NDRF and the SDRF teams have been involved in rescuing those marooned by the floods. Helicopters could be seen hovering in some areas of Tirunelveli district.

Earlier today, Tamilnadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin said that the Government is dealing with the issue on a war footing. The District Collector’s office at Tirunelveli has been surrounded by flood waters. People have been asked to stay indoors and not to venture outside. As the situation is grim with rains continuing unabated, the State ad