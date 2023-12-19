5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, tremors felt in Kashmir, Laddakh

AMN

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan. However, there was no report of any damage or casualty. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 133 km and its epicentre was Jammu and Kashmir in India.

The National Center for Seismology of India has informed that an Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil-Ladakh today. According to the official statement, the earthquake occurred on Monday 18 December at 3.48pm.

Meanwhile, the tremors were also felt in other parts of the Samahni and Jammu and Kashmir and Peshawar.

No immediate casualties or damages have been reported in the aftermath of the quake.

Zainab Tariq, a 27-year-old student in Islamabad told Geo.tv that she felt the tremors, but they weren’t that strong.

“I was sitting in my room when the building suddenly started shaking. I ran downstairs but couldn’t see anyone else outside, so I thought it was not felt by many people”.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

Recent earthquakes underscore the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures.