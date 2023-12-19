इंडियन आवाज़     19 Dec 2023 01:13:52      انڈین آواز

5.8 magnitude earthquake hits Pakistan, tremors felt in Kashmir, Laddakh

Leave a comment
Published On: By

AMN

An earthquake of 5.8 magnitude hit Pakistan. However, there was no report of any damage or casualty. According to the National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC), the earthquake occurred at a depth of 133 km and its epicentre was Jammu and Kashmir in India.

The National Center for Seismology of India has informed that an Earthquake measuring 5.5 on the Richter scale jolted Kargil-Ladakh today. According to the official statement, the earthquake occurred on Monday 18 December at 3.48pm.

Meanwhile, the tremors were also felt in other parts of the Samahni and Jammu and Kashmir and Peshawar.

No immediate casualties or damages have been reported in the aftermath of the quake.

Zainab Tariq, a 27-year-old student in Islamabad told Geo.tv that she felt the tremors, but they weren’t that strong.

“I was sitting in my room when the building suddenly started shaking. I ran downstairs but couldn’t see anyone else outside, so I thought it was not felt by many people”.

Natural disasters such as earthquakes are not uncommon in Pakistan, as the country is situated on the boundary of the Indian and Eurasian tectonic plates.

Large parts of South Asia are seismically active because a tectonic plate known as the Indian plate is pushing north into the Eurasian plate.

Recent earthquakes underscore the importance of disaster preparedness and mitigation measures. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

کویت کے امیر شیخ نواف الاحمد الصباح 86 سال کی عمر میں انتقال کر گئے

شیخ مشعل الاحمد الصباح کویت کے نئے امیر مقرر کویت کے ام ...

پارلیمنٹ حملہ : لوک سبھا کی کارروائی کے دوران 2 شخص پارلیمنٹ میں کود گیا، حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سیکورٹی میں لاپروائی

پارلیمنٹ پر حملے کی برسی کے موقع پر سکیورٹی میں بہت بڑی کوتاہ ...

بھجن لال شرما راجستھان کے نئے وزیر اعلیٰ ہوں گے

AMN / ایک اور حیران کن پیش رفت میں بھارتیہ جنتا پارٹی (بی جے پ ...

MARQUEE

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

Govt launches National Best Tourism Village Competition & Best Rural Homestay Competition 2024

AMN / WEB DESK Union Tourism Ministry has launched National Best Tourism Village Competition and the Nation ...

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand announces visa-free entry for Indian citizens

Thailand is scrapping visas for scores of Indian tourists in order to rekindle the fire in its tourism sector. ...

MEDIA

India-born media veteran Dr Samir Shah to be new BBC chairman

71-year-old Samir Shah has worked in UK broadcasting for over 40 years and is an Oxford University alumnus. ...

International forum on ‘Role of Media in Inciting Hatred and Violence’ begins in Jeddah

JEDDAH The Secretary-General of the Muslim World League Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Sunday hi ...

SCIENCE / TECHNOLOGY

Global summit on Artificial Intelligence unanimously adopts New Delhi Declaration

WEB DESK The Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit adopted the New Delhi Declaration ...

India and US to launch joint microwave remote sensing satellite (NISAR) for Earth observation

India and the US will launch the joint microwave remote sensing satellite for Earth observation in the coming ...

@Powered By: Logicsart