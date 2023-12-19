INDIA meet: Kharge name proposed as PM candidate for 2024 elections

Nirndra Dev / Andalib Akhter

At the on going INDIA alliance meet, congress president Malikaarjun Kharge’s name has been proposed as PM candidate for Opposition alliance for the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

TMC Mamata Banerjee and AAAP Arvind Kejriwal proposed his name and all other agreed over it.

Mallikarjun Kharge Paradoxically 81-year-old Kharge’s rise in Congress estimation actually started in 2014 with Narendra Modi’s massive win and the Congress could not manage even one-tenth of Lok Sabha seats.

Popularly known as “solillada Saradara”, (a leader without defeat), in 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Kharge suffered his first electoral loss in political life spanning several decades. He had lost to BJP’s Umesh Jadhav in Gulbarga by a margin of 95,452 votes.Kharge was made Congress floor leader in Lok Sabha but was not recognised as Leader of the Opposition by the then Speaker Sumitra Mahajan as Congress tally was below the mark. In 2021, Kharge unseated Ghulam Nabi Azad as LoP Rajya Sabha and in 2022 became Congress president. In 2016, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi preferred him to be chairman of Public Accounts Committee replacing onetime Sonia Gandhi’s favourite K V Thomas, a Christian leader from Kerala. “West Bengal CM and Arvind Kejriwal proposed Kharge’s name as PM-candidate…,” MDMK leader Vaiko. “There was no opposition to that suggestion – Mallikarjun Kharge for PM face,” Vaiko said. “lets win first, then let’s see. I don’t seek anything” : Mallikarjun KhargeKharge sets up a 5-member National Alliance Committee for 2024 general electionsEarlier in the day Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge sets up a 5-member National Alliance Committee in the run-up to the 2024 General Elections.Mukul Wasnik to be the Convener of the Committee and other members are Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel, Salman Khurshid and Mohan Prakash.

“We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parl and speak in LS &RS about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so..: Kharge after the conclusion of the I.N.D.I.A Alliance meet.Kharge says “We have passed a resolution that suspension is undemocratic. We will all have to fight to save democracy and all of us are ready to do that. We raised the issue of security breach in the Parliament. We have been saying for a long time that Union HM Amit Shah or PM Modi should come to the Parliament and speak in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha about the issue of Parliament security breach, but they are refusing to do so…”.Kharge will be the Dalit face now opposing and fighting against Narendra Modi — the popular Hindutva leader and also an OBC. Mapanna Mallikarjun Kharge (born 21 July 1942) is an Indian lawyer and politician serving as the President of the Indian National Congress since 2022,and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha since 2021. He has been a Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha from Karnataka since 2020.He was the Leader of Congress in the Lok Sabha from 2014 to 2019 and also chairperson of Public Accounts Committee from 2016 to 2019. During the Second Manmohan Singh Ministry, he served as the Minister of Railways from 2013 to 2014 and Minister of Labour and Employment from 2009 to 2013 in the Union Cabinet. Kharge was a Member of Parliament for Gulbarga, Karnataka from 2009 to 2019. He was also general secretary of All India Congress Committee and incharge for Maharashtra from 2018 to 2020.He was also the Leader of opposition in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly from 1996 to 1999. He was the President of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee from 2005 to 2008. He defeated Shashi Tharoor in the 2022 Indian National Congress presidential election.