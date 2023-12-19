Parliamentary Affairs Minister condemns mimicry of RS Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar

@sansad_tv

AMN

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi has condemned the incident of mimicry of Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee outside Parliament.

Mr Joshi also condemned Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for filming the mimicry. When the house reassembled at 5:00 PM, Mr Joshi highlighted the incident terming it as shameful. He said, earlier the Congress leader had insulted President Droupadi Murmu for her tribal background and Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being OBC. Mr Joshi alleged that Congress has insulted Tribal, OBC and farmers. He demanded that the opposition should apologize over the mimicry incident.