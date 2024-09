AMN/ WEB DESK

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with Bangladesh Foreign Affairs Advisor Touhid Hossain on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York today. This marks the first high-level engagement between India and Bangladesh’s interim government, led by Muhammad Yunus after Sheikh Hasina’s ouster as Prime Minister, last month.

The meeting focused on strengthening the bilateral ties between the two neighbouring countries and addressed mutual interests.