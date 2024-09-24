492 killed as Israel launches airstrikes on Lebanon

AMN/ WEB DESK

In a dramatic escalation of tensions in the West, Israeli airstrikes targeting Hezbollah positions across Lebanon have resulted in at least 492 deaths, according to the Lebanese health ministry. This marks the deadliest day of conflict in the region in almost 20 years.

The Israeli military reports striking 1,600 Hezbollah assets, including what they describe as “cruise missiles,” rockets, and explosive warheads. Israeli officials claim these munitions were stored in civilian homes, a tactic that has long been a point of contention in conflicts involving militant groups.

The death toll from Monday’s strikes alone—nearly 500 people, including dozens of children—represents approximately half the number of Lebanese casualties from the entire 34-day war between Israel and Hezbollah in 2006. It remains unclear how many of those killed were Hezbollah militants.

Residents in targeted areas received evacuation warnings through various means, including text messages from Israel and calls from automated numbers. In a notable incident, a Lebanese radio station reported being hacked, with its broadcast interrupted by an Israeli evacuation warning.

These airstrikes follow a series of attacks against Hezbollah last week, including explosions in pagers and handheld radios, killing at least 37 people and injuring thousands. Additionally, a strike in Beirut targeting a top Hezbollah commander resulted in his death along with 50 others.

The situation has prompted concern from the international community. UN Secretary-General António Guterres expressed alarm at the escalating situation, stating he does not want Lebanon to “become another Gaza.” The Pentagon announced the deployment of “a small number” of additional US troops to the Middle East in response to the growing crisis.