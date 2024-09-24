Japan hit by 50 cm Tsunami following 5.9 magnitude earthquake

AMN/ WEB DESK

A 50-centimetre tsunami struck an island south of Tokyo today following a 5.9-magnitude earthquake. The Japan Meteorological Agency had issued a tsunami advisory for the Izu and Ogasawara islands shortly after the tremor but lifted it by 11 a.m. (local time), stating that tsunami activity had sufficiently subsided. However, minor sea level fluctuations may persist for about half a day.

According to the weather agency, the earthquake, which struck at 8:14 a.m. (local time), had its epicentre near Torishima in the Izu island chain, located in the Pacific about 10 kilometres underground. At 8:58 a.m. (local time), the 50-cm tsunami was recorded at Hachijo Island, approximately 180 kilometres north of the quake’s epicentre. A smaller, 10-cm tsunami was detected at Miyake Island. According to Tokyo police, no injuries have been reported so far.