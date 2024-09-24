THE INDIAN AWAAZ

PM Modi engages in bilateral meetings with leaders from Ukraine, Armenia & Vietnam at UNGA Summit

Sep 24, 2024

AMN/ WEB DESK

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future at UNGA in New York. Mr. Modi also met with Prime Minister of Armenia Nikol Pashinyan and interacted with Secretary of State of the Holy See Cardinal Pietro Parolin in New York.

Mr. Modi also held a bilateral meeting with Vietnam President To Lam. They deliberated on ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation as well as exchanged views on important regional and global issues. The leaders also reaffirmed the importance of deep civilisational and cultural links between the two countries.

Prime Minister Modi reiterated his sympathies and solidarity with Vietnam in the face of loss and damage caused by Typhoon Yagi earlier this month. The Vietnam President thanked the Prime Minister for the timely supply of emergency humanitarian assistance and disaster relief by India under Operation Sadbhav.

