Dr Jaishankar warns against possible risks from new technologies to national security

India’s External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday warned against possible risks from new technologies like artificial intelligence and deepfakes to national security.

In an interactive session at the Ananta Aspen Centre, the Minister said, there is a need to guard against threats emanating from the cyber domain.

While alerting, the Minister said that in terms of security, it is not just the defence of the borders, it is not countering terrorism alone. But there is the daily routine which is so susceptible today to manipulation and this is growing,” he added. He further added that attempts of foreign interference through the cyber domain are growing. Dr. Jaishankar said, it is important for the average person to understand how the world is changing because it is an era of AI (artificial intelligence) and deepfakes.