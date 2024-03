BJP announces first list of 195 candidates for Lok Sabha Elections; Modi from Varanasi, Shah from Gandhinagar

PM Modi to contest from Varanasi for the third consecutive time….. Jyotiraditya Scindia to contest from Guna, Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri named from New Delhi; Amit Shah – Gandhinagar

By Nirendra Dev

The BJP today announced the first list of contestants for the Lok Sabha election 2024. In that party first list of 195 contestants for the Lok Sabha election 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be contesting from Varanasi, party general secretary Vinod Tawde announced. The first list includes the names of 34 central and ministers of state, two former chief ministers, Tawde said.

In BJP’s first list, Late Sushma Swaraj’s daughter, Bansuri Swaraj has been fielded from New Delhi. In South Delhi, new BJP candidate will be Ramvir Singh Bidhuri.

Former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan is to contest from Vidisha.

Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has been fielded from Guna. Scindia in 2019 lost the seat as a Congress nominee.

Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi, Dr Harsh Vardhan dropped from Delhi.Sadhvi Pragya Thakur dropped from Bhopal. Now Alok Sharma to contest from Bhopal.

Apart from Narendra Modi, the heavyweights in the BJP’s 1st list Sarbananda Sonowal from Dibrugarh, include Kiren Rijiju from Arunachal West, Manoj Tiwari from North-east Delhi, Bansuri Swaraj from New Delhi, Amit Shah from Gandhinagar, Mansukh Mandaviya from Porbandar, CR Patil Nirahua, Nishikant Dubey from Godda.

The other major names include Suresh Gopi from Thrissur, Anil Antony from Pathanamthitta, Rajeev Chandrashekhar from Thiruvananthapuram, Jyotiraditya Scindia from Guna, Shivraj Singh Chouhan from Vidisha, Arjun Meghwal from Bikaner, Bhupendra Yadav from Alwar, Gajendrasingh Sekhawat from Jodhpur, Om Birla from Kota, Bandi Sanjay Kumar from Karimnagar, G Kishen Reddy from Secunderabad.

Biplab Deb gets Tripura West, Ajay Mishra Teni Lakhimpur Kheri, Hema Malini Mathura, Smriti Irani Amethi, Sakshi Maharaj Unnao, Rajnath Singh Lucknow, Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti Fatehpur, Ravi Kishan Gorakhpur, Nirahua Azamgarh, Locket Chatterjee Hooghly.