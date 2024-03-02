India, Bhutan review progress of projects supported by govt of India

Staff Reporter New Delhi

India and Bhutan on Friday reviewed the progress of the projects supported by Government of India under the 12th Five Year Plan of Bhutan. The annual India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks were held in New Delhi.

During the Talks, The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation to the people and the Government of India for their unwavering support and cooperation extended to Bhutan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian side said that through the 12th Five Year Plan bilateral partnership, 83 Project Tied Assistance and 524 High Impact Community Development Projects in areas of Education, Health, Digital Development, Capacity Development, Law, Infrastructure, Trade, Agriculture, Sports and Culture have been successfully implemented.

As per the Ministry, both sides discussed priority sectors and projects for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan to achieve Bhutan’s goal of a ‘Healthy, Prosperous and Secure Bhutan’. The Indian government conveyed that, it will continue to work together with Bhutan on its development agenda.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials of the Ministry of External Affairs. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Aum Pema Choden and included senior officials from Bhutan.

The Talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere in keeping with the excellent bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The two sides agreed to hold the next Development Cooperation Talks in Thimphu at a mutually convenient date.