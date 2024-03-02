इंडियन आवाज़     02 Mar 2024 12:10:40      انڈین آواز
FreeCurrencyRates.com

India, Bhutan review progress of projects supported by govt of India

Leave a comment
Published On: By

Staff Reporter New Delhi

India and Bhutan on Friday reviewed the progress of the projects supported by Government of India under the 12th Five Year Plan of Bhutan. The annual India-Bhutan Development Cooperation Talks were held in New Delhi.

During the Talks, The Bhutanese side expressed appreciation to the people and the Government of India for their unwavering support and cooperation extended to Bhutan during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Indian side said that through the 12th Five Year Plan bilateral partnership, 83 Project Tied Assistance and 524 High Impact Community Development Projects in areas of Education, Health, Digital Development, Capacity Development, Law, Infrastructure, Trade, Agriculture, Sports and Culture have been successfully implemented.

As per the Ministry, both sides discussed priority sectors and projects for Bhutan’s 13th Five Year Plan to achieve Bhutan’s goal of a ‘Healthy, Prosperous and Secure Bhutan’. The Indian government conveyed that, it will continue to work together with Bhutan on its development agenda.

The Indian delegation was led by Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra and other officials of the Ministry of External Affairs. The Bhutanese delegation was led by Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and External Trade, Aum Pema Choden and included senior officials from Bhutan.

The Talks were held in a friendly and cordial atmosphere in keeping with the excellent bonds of friendship and cooperation between the two countries. The two sides agreed to hold the next Development Cooperation Talks in Thimphu at a mutually convenient date.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

خبرنامہ

من کی بات: وزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے نوجوانوں سے ریکارڈ تعداد میں ووٹ ڈالنے کی اپیل کی۔-MANN KI BAAT

خصوصی نامہ نگاروزیر اعظم نریندر مودی نے پہلی بار ووٹروں سے ا ...

اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ٹریکٹر الٹ گیا، حادثے میں 24 افراد کی موت-UP KASGANJ

AMN / WEB DESK اتر پردیش کے کاس گنج میں ہفتہ کو ایک بڑا حادثہ پیش آ ...

شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک روزہ ریسرچ اسکالر،طلبا سمینار کا انعقاد-URDU

نئی دہلی شعبۂ اردو، جامعہ ملیہ اسلامیہ کے زیر اہتمام یک رو ...

MARQUEE

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

Singapore: PM urges married Singaporean couples to have babies during year of Dragon

@leehsienloong AMN / WEB DESK Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong has urged married Singaporean ...

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

Himachal Pradesh receives large number of tourists for Christmas and New Year celebrations

AMN / SHIMLA All the tourist places of Himachal Pradesh are witnessing large number of tourists for the Ch ...

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

Indonesia offers free entry visa to Indian travelers

AMN / WEB DESK In a bid to give further boost to its tourism industry and bring a multiplier effect on the ...

MEDIA

Broadcasting Authority Penalises TV Channels for Hate-Mongering, Orders Removal Of Offensive Programs

Broadcasting Authority (NBDSA) Orders Times Now Navbharat, News 18 India, Aaj Tak to Take Down 3 TV Shows ...

Anurag Thakur launches various online portals for RNI and CBC

Information and Broadcasting Minister, Anurag Thakur on Thursday launched four portals of the Ministry includi ...

GOVERNMENT AWAAZ

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

Governments ‘s aim is to provide jobs to 10 Lakhs Youth in Government and PSU, says Prahlad Joshi

@JoshiPralhad Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Prahlad Joshi said governments 's aim is to prov ...

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

Prices of essential commodities are under control: Govt

AMN / WEB DESK The Government has said that prices of essential commodities like Sugar, Wheat, Rice and Edi ...

@Powered By: Logicsart