IMD issues orange alert for heavy rainfall and snowfall in J&K, HP, Uttarakhand,

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall and snowfall in Jammu-Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Punjab today. Indicating a yellow alert, the weather agency has predicted hailstorms over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Rajasthan today. Light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is expected over the aforementioned regions along with Delhi.

The IMD has forecast thunderstorms and lightning over parts of Madhya Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha, and North-east India for the next two to three days. Light to moderate rainfall and snowfall is predicted over Arunachal Pradesh during the next 6 days. People in Kerala may find relief from the hot and humid weather as the IMD has forecast the weather conditions to improve from today.

The IMD has also released a weather update on the upcoming summer season. It said that the summer season, between March to May, will be hotter than usual as the average minimum temperature will likely be above average in most parts of the country. However, the East and Northeast may likely be colder due to an expected dip in the average minimum temperature. It added that rainfall will be above average in parts of North-west, North-east, and Central India, while it will be below average in most parts of South India.