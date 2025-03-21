Dr. Birbal Jha Inspires Young Poets on World Poetry Day

AMN / Patna

On the occasion of World Poetry Day, celebrated under the banner of British Lingua in Patna, noted author, social thinker, and educationist Dr. Birbal Jha addressed a gathering of young and aspiring poets, offering valuable insights on the art and impact of poetry.

In his inspiring speech, Dr Birbal Jha, Living Literary Legend from Bihar eloquently described poetry as “the melody of words, orchestrating emotions into an eternal symphony of human experience.” He emphasized that poetry is not just an artistic endeavour but a powerful medium to express the depths of human emotions and truths that prose often fails to capture.

“Poetry is the bridge between the heart and the mind, where wisdom meets wonder and feelings find freedom,” Dr Birbal remarked, highlighting the transformative nature of poetry in shaping thoughts and inspiring change. Dr Jha further noted that a poet acts as a painter of emotions, using words as colors to create masterpieces of human expression.

Dr Birbal Jha, known for literary contributions in India elaborated on the historical significance of poetry, stating that the earliest forms of writing emerged through verses and poems. Drawing examples from sacred texts like the Ramayana, Geeta, Mahabharata, Bible, and Quran, Dr Jha pointed out how poetry has long been an essential medium for storytelling, wisdom, and cultural preservation. “Poetry is the seed of civilization, for every great movement has been birthed by the rhythm of words,” he asserted.

Encouraging young poets to hone their craft, Dr. Jha shared key insights:

“A single poem can heal a wounded heart, awaken a dormant mind, and ignite the fire of transformation.”

“In the court of wisdom, poetry pleads the case of truth, justice, and beauty with an elegance unmatched by logic.”

“To write a poem is to converse with eternity, leaving behind echoes of thought that transcend time.”

“Poetry is not just a literary form; it is the essence of life itself, flowing like a river, nourishing minds and souls alike.”



Defining poetry, Dr. Jha described a poem as a structured composition of words arranged in lines, often with rhyme and rhythm, chosen for their sound, imagery, and meaning. Poetry intensifies the expression of feelings and ideas through distinctive styles and rhythmic structures.

Dr Birbal Jha’s address left the audience deeply motivated, reinforcing the importance of poetry as a timeless art form that continues to enrich humanity. The event, attended by budding poets and literature enthusiasts, concluded with an interactive session where participants expressed their admiration for Dr. Jha’s words and pledged to contribute to the world of poetry with renewed passion.